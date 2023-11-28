Mutfwang’s road projects excite Plateau citizens

Gov. Mutfwang

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Plateau Governor, Caleb Mutfwang on Monday commenced the inspection of road projects within the Jos-Bukuru metropolis as citizens continued to pour into the streets wherever he went to welcome him.

Mutfwang moved out with some top government functionaries like his Deputy, Josephine Piyo, the Secretary to the State Government, Samuel Jatau and others to inspect the level of work done on many dilapidated roads in the metropolis.

From the Plateau Hospital Roundabout, Masallacin Juma’a Street, Zololo Junction, Angwan Rukuba to Millionaires’ Quarters and other places, the Governor expressed satisfaction with the level and quality of work done and reiterated his administration’s commitment to engage in large-scale infrastructural development across the State to improve the living conditions of citizens.

He noted, “We want to ensure that every nook and cranny of Jos and Bukuru Metropolis is improved to make the city a welcoming place for all visitors and residents. The government has just started, and what you see is the tip of the iceberg. Despite financial constraints, we are determined to change the development narrative on the Plateau.”

The State Commissioner of Works, Bulus Lekshak, and the General Manager of Plateau State Roads Maintenance Agency, Engr. Luka Davou also stressed they would continue to key into the administration’s vision of making life more meaningful for citizens.