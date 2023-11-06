Muslims Community, Islamic Council condemn attack on Fubara

Governor of Rivers State, Sim Fubara

…sue for peace in Rivers

By Daniel Abia

Condemnations have continued to trail the unprovoked attack on the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara by by some trigger-happy police officers last Monday.

Making its position known about the political crisis that erupted in the state last week, the Yoruba Muslims Community in Rivers called for peace even as it strongly condemned the reported assault on the Governor of Rivers State Sir. Siminalayi Fubara by the State Police Command.

Also, the Rivers State Council for Islamic Affairs, CIA, equally joined in condemning ‘in strongest terms the attempted political coup I’m the state and enjoined all the actors to give peace a chance.

In a statement by the Chief Imam of the Yoruba Muslims Community in the state, Alhaji Abdulhameed Olanrewaju, the group urged all political actors from the executive to the legislative organs and other stakeholders to sheath their swords and embrace dialogue, adding that the state can only thrive and prosper in a peaceful and conducive atmosphere.

The Yoruba Muslim Community further urged the political leaders amid the storm to be conscious of the fact that their actions have only succeeded in creating “panic, disappointment, fear and sadly, a sombre outlook that the political tussle was about the politicians and not the people they swore to lead by bettering their lives and living conditions”.

On the reported assault on the Governor, Imam Abdulhameed Olanrewaju described the office of the Governor of the state as an institution whose sacredness deserves the respect of all and sundry. He therefore called for actionable rebuke to serve as a deterrent.

The Yoruba Muslim community in Rivers State however condemned the burning of the Hallowed Chambers of the Rivers State House Of Assembly and urged the police to investigate the circumstances that led to the unfortunate incident.

On his part, the State Islamic Leader and Vice President General of the Nigeria Islamic Council, Alhaji Nasir Awhelebe Uhor, described the ‘ attempt by some members of the State House of Assembly to impeach the governor without any stated or publicly known reason and without recourse to the Constitution by which they came into the House and which they swore to uphold, as “a gruesome and unwarranted violence against the people of Rivers State.’

He expressed concern that if the’ intra-House of Assembly squabble continues,’ it could plunge the state into a full-blown but avoidable crisis with dire economic, social and political consequences for the residents of the State.

He called on all parties to the misadventure to set aside their grudges and iron out their differences at a round table.

Vice President Geneŕal urged Muslims in the state to stand firmly with the Governor until the threat to his tenure is totally and permanently eliminated.

“The Governor has, so far, lived up to his inaugural promise not to inherit all past grudges, by running an all-inclusive administration. Governor Fubara should not only be commended”, he added.