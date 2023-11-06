Music duo, SamxCas to release new single, ‘Run Dis’

Sultry Nigerian Afrobeat/Hip-hop music duo, SamxCas, popularly known as ‘Double Trouble’ are back with a jam titled ‘Run Dis’, which promises to be mind-blowing.

With the new track produced by ace music producer, Runcheck, the pretty music damsels are ready to make their fans step up their dance moves and make them sing along to the music with the captivating lyrics.

With their previous track “Demo” still racking up the numbers on various music streaming platforms, SamXCas are not letting us down and have stepped up their game even further with this next project titled Run Dis written by Cas.

Not just singing for the sake of it, SamxCas has always been the advocate of empowerment for women and young ladies who face oppression in our society. This super track tackles an issue and at the same, maintains vogue sounds that all listeners can relate to.

A commendable effort for all crews that were part of the wholesome project. As a lover of great music, there won’t be a doubt when the track is out and it is kept on repeat, blazing out from the speakers of radio stations, TV channels, mobile devices and clubs in all corners of the country.

‘Run Dis’ is a song to empower women who face oppression in any form, to love themselves, as they aspire to be leaders in today’s society.

Born and bred in the heart of Hackney, UK, Sam and Cas embarked on a thrilling journey to conquer the Nigerian music scene. Their passion for music and a burning desire to express themselves creatively led them down this electrifying path.

While the UK lifestyle offers a stark contrast to the vibrant, bustling streets of Lagos, Nigeria, this dynamic duo not only excelled in music but also made waves in movies, TV, and commercials both in the UK and internationally, from the USA to Nigeria.

These artists aren’t just masters of their craft; they’re trendsetters in the world of creative innovation, making their transition look effortless.

Get ready to groove to their extraordinary musical talents – a testament to their relentless commitment and ambition that has kept them in the spotlight, and they’re here to inspire your journey of musical discovery.