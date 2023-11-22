Musawa vows to make art, and culture contribute10% to the nation’s GDP

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

The Minister of Art, Culture and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, Wednesday, unveiled her ministry’s blueprint with a pledge to make art, culture and creative economy contribute 10 percent to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product, GDP.

Besides, the minister said the objective of her ministry was to expand the sectorial GDP to a remarkable $100 billion by the year 2030.

The event which took place at Banquet Hall, State House, Abuja, is intended to drive Nigeria’s culture and showcase its creators to the outside world, while also establishing the country as the leading global hub for arts, culture and creativity.

Speaking at the maiden Creative Economy Roundtable, Musawa listed the five key pillars upon which the vision of the ministry rests.

According to her, they include Policy, Legislative, Regulatory and Intellectual Property Reforms, Cultural Plan and Economic Plan, Private Sector Engagement and Destination 2030 and Nigeria Everywhere.

She said: “In the past few months since I assumed the role of Minister of Art, Culture, and Creative Economy, my dedicated team and I have been working relentlessly on a multitude of initiatives across various workstreams. Our collective aim is singular, and it is bold: to position Nigeria as the world’s culture, creativity & entertainment capital.

“We have since moved beyond mere interventions; we are now on a trajectory of transformation and acceleration in every facet of our creative sector.

“The creative industries are the heartbeat of the new economy, serving as an engine of economic growth, a catalyst of change, and a generator of employment opportunities. We are uniquely positioned in this great nation, endowed with an abundance of human capital and boundless possibilities.

“Our transformation team has delved deep into the very fabric of this sector, understanding its dynamics, sizing up the opportunities it presents, and benchmarking against model countries and sectors. We have engaged extensively with many of you in this room, the driving forces behind our creative industries.

“Today, we stand ready to share our vision for the creative sector, a vision that you may have glimpsed in the summary of our strategic blueprint published last month. Our vision is built upon five key pillars:

“Policy, Legislative, Regulatory and Intellectual Property Reforms: A conducive environment, which encourages growth and investment. One which enables all players to participate fairly is the critical foundation we require. By protecting creative rights, intellectual property, and economic rights, we hope to send the right signal to our talents, investors and the world that we are open for business.

“Cultural Plan: We are committed to a deep dive into every creative sub-sector, from the finest works of excellence to the realms of music and gaming. We understand the power of culture to unite and inspire, and we intend to harness it to the fullest.

“Economic Plan: We have developed a robust economic plan aimed at creating millions of jobs, supported by comprehensive skills training programs. Our objective is to contribute 10% to the Nation’s GDP expanding sectorial GDP to a remarkable $100 billion by the year 2030.

“Private Sector Engagement: Recognizing the importance of the private sector, we are fostering greater participation and collaboration. We are shifting our focus from focusing on just financing to providing comprehensive ecosystem support to nurture and amplify your creative endeavours and businesses

” Destination 2030, Nigeria Everywhere – We have created a brand that will unite us across all initiatives as both our overall strategic direction and our soft power initiative. Destination 2030, Nigeria Everywhere will promote our culture and showcase our creators to the world, establishing Nigeria as the leading global hub for arts, culture, and creativity. We believe that Nigeria’s cultural influence should transcend borders, and we are committed to making it a reality.”

She advised participants thus: “As we embark on this transformative journey together, let us remember that each one of you, with your creativity and passion, is an indispensable part of this narrative. Our collective efforts will not only make Nigeria the world’s creative capital but also enrich the lives of our people and inspire generations to come.”

She explained that the Economic Plan was aimed at creating millions of jobs, supported by comprehensive skills training programs. Our objective is to contribute 10% to the Nation’s GDP, expanding sectorial GDP to a remarkable $100 billion by the year 2030.

Hear her:” The creative industries are the heartbeat of the new economy, serving as an engine of economic growth, a catalyst of change and a generator of employment opportunities. We are uniquely positioned in this great nation, endowed with an abundance of human capital and boundless possibilities.

“Our transformation team has delved deep into the very fabric of this sector, understanding its dynamics, seizing up the opportunities it presents and benchmarking against model countries and sectors.

“In the past few months since I assumed the role of Minister of Art, Culture, and Creative Economy, my dedicated team and I have been working relentlessly on a multitude of initiatives across various workstreams. Our collective aim is singular, and it is bold: to position Nigeria as the world’s culture, creativity and entertainment capital.”

The roadmap, she explained, was the product of her dedicated team who have been working relentlessly on a multitude of initiatives across various workstreams.

“Our collective aim is singular, and it is bold: to position Nigeria as the world’s culture, creativity & entertainment capital,” she explained.

The minister said that Nigeria’s cultural influence will transcend borders as a brand that will also unite Nigerians across all initiatives.

“We have created a brand that will unite us across all initiatives as both our overall strategic direction and our soft power initiative. Destination 2030, Nigeria Everywhere will promote our culture and showcase our creators to the world, establishing Nigeria as the leading global hub for arts, culture, and creativity”.