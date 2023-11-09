Murder of suspected bandits informant sparks controversy in Katsina

By Ogalah Ibrahim

In the wake of the tragic killing of Alh. Hamza Abdullahi, a former Caretaker Chairman in the Zakka community of Safana Local Government Area, Katsina State, divergent views have emerged regarding the motive behind the incident. Alleged to be an informant to bandits, Abdullahi’s death has left his family in a state of mourning and uncertainty.

Local reports suggest a potential link between the recent surge in attacks on suspected collaborators or informants aiding bandits and the actions of the Katsina Security Watch Corps. The community has been grappling with persistent security concerns, evident in the recent abduction of a resident’s son, demanding a hefty ransom for his release.

While the late Chairman’s family has pointed fingers at the Security Watch Corps, claiming their involvement in the tragedy, other members of the community have demonstrated solidarity and support for the state government’s initiative. Residents have expressed relief and improved security with the Corps’ presence, acknowledging the efforts of Governor Malam Dikko Radda in establishing the Katsina Watch Corps.

A resident of the Zakka community, Mallam Yakubu Abubakar said, “As a youth in this community, I’m fully aware of the horror we underwent daily before the arrival of the Security Watch Corps in our community. We feel much better now. With their presence in Zakka, we can now sleep slightly though not with our eyes completely closed. However, I want to commend His Excellency, Governor Malam Dikko Radda for having the courage to establish the Katsina Watch Corps.”