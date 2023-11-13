Multiple road accidents claim 4 lives in Bauchi

No fewer than four persons lost their lives in multiple road accidents in Bauchi State, Mr Patrick Ikaba, the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has said.

He said that six other persons sustained varying degree of injuries in the accidents which occurred on Saturday on various roads across the state.

This is contained in a Road Traffic Crashes (RTC) reports released by the Corps on Monday in Bauchi.

He said that one person lost his life and one other sustained injuries when a tricycle collided with a motorbike at Polchi village along Toro – Bauchi road.

Ikaba said the accident occurred at about 8:51 pm due to speed violation and loss of control.

The FRSC Commander said two persons were killed and three others wounded in an auto crash at Tashar Mai Alewa along Bauchi – Dass road at about 7:00 pm on Saturday.

He said the corpses and those injured had been referred to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, Bauchi.

“On the same day, one person lost his life and two others sustained serious injuries in a crash that occurred along Darazo – Kari road in Darazo Local Government Area of the state.

“It involved one truck and a motorcycle around 12:30 pm. The corpse and injured victims had been referred to the General Hospital, Darazo,” he said.

Ikaba urged motorists and road users to observe traffic rules and regulations while playing the roads.