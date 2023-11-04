Multichoice Nigeria increases prices for DSTV, GOTV packages again

Multichoice Nigeria operators of DStv and GOtv have announced a second price increase for its packages this year, with hikes of at least 19% across all bouquets.

The new prices set to take effect on November 6, 2023, come just five months after its last price upward review.

Multichoice, in a statement to its subscribers, blamed the latest increase on “rising costs in all aspects of our business, including content acquisition, infrastructure maintenance, and operating expenses.”

It also attributed the increase to “the current economic challenges in Nigeria,” which include high inflation and a weak naira.

The new prices for DStv packages are:

Premium: N29,500 (+20%)

Compact+: N19,800 (+19%)

Compact: N12,500 (+19%)

Confam: N7,400 (+19%)

Yanga: N4,200 (+20%)

The new prices for GOtv packages are:

Supa Plus: N12,500 (+19%)

Supa: N7,600 (+19%)

Max: N5,700 (+19%)

Jolli: N3,950 (+19%)

Jinja: N2,700 (+20%)