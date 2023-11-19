Mufti Jokomba charts path to healthy living

With a profound appreciation for the art of healing and self-expression, Dr. Mufti Jokomba, an accomplished physical therapist and model is relentless in her commitment to help individuals cultivate a healthy lifestyle tailored to their interests and needs.



Mufti who has a doctorate in Physical Therapy from the South College School of Physical Therapy in Knoxville, Tennessee and a Bachelor of Science in Biology with a minor in Chemistry from Howard University in Washington, D.C, United States of America, with Magna Cum Laude honours. Her academic journey serves as the bedrock for her mission to improve the mobility and well-being of generations.



Due to her understanding of human anatomy, biomechanics, and the nuances of human movement, Dr. Mufti is one of the many healthcare professionals who has mastered the art of delivering engaging health tips through the Move with Mufti videos on social media – a collection of one-minute educational movement videos that caters to a diverse audience.



She also promotes improved well-being and healthier lifestyles with articles, journals and breakthroughs in the health and wellness industry. Her vision for the future of healthcare and wellness in Nigeria is profound and acknowledges the rising trend of Nigerians embracing fit, active and healthier lifestyles.



Dr Mufti recognises the interconnectedness of physical, mental, and emotional well-being and encourages Nigerians to adopt balanced lifestyles. From mindful eating habits to regular exercise routines, her guidance transcends the typical health discourse, promoting comprehensive well-being.

Dr Mufti stresses the importance of personal preference. She advocates that the key to a successful health journey is aligning a healthy lifestyle with personal interests and preferences, as it makes it more sustainable, while finding creative ways to incorporate nutritious meals.



Her mission is to guide individuals, both old and young, to understand that ageing well can be simple and a healthier lifestyle is attainable with the right mindset and approach. Her enthusiasm for this endeavour is evident, as she looks forward to helping individuals achieve better health and well-being.