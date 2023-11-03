MTN to raise N52bn capital via commercial paper

By Peter Egwuatu

MTN Nigeria has concluded plans to issue two series of commercial papers worth N52.895 billion.



In a notice filed with the Nigerian Exchange Limited, NGX on Thursday, the company said that Series 8 & 9 Commercial Paper notes would be under its N250 billion Commercial Paper Issuance Programme. The notice signed by its Company Secretary, Uto Ukpanah, stated: “The issuance is part of the company’s strategy to diversify its financing options with the funds being deployed towards short-term working capital and funding requirements,”



The company has promised to provide more details to the market later.



It will be recalled that recently, MTN Nigeria raised N125 billion through the issuance of commercial papers series 6 & 7, even though its plan was to raise N100 billion. The offer recorded 146 % subscription with N125 billion raised across both series.