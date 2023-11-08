MSF treats 6,000 VVF cases in Jigawa

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), also known as Doctors Without Borders, has reported significant strides in improving maternal health in Jigawa State, with a notable success in treating 6,000 cases of Vesicovaginal Fistula (VVF).

The information was disclosed by the Medical Operations Senior Manager, Marie-Hortense Koudika, at a press conference in Abuja.

“The maternal mortality rate in Jigawa State stood at 1,100 per 100,000 births, one of the highest in the world.

“However, since our intervention in collaboration with the Jigawa State Ministry of Health, we have seen considerable progress,” Koudika stated.

She highlighted that the MSF program, launched at Jahun General Hospital in 2008, has led to over 143,000 hospitalizations and 90,000 deliveries, including 18,000 C-sections.

The organization also admitted 19,000 newborns for care, showing a substantial increase in assisted deliveries.

In her comments, Koudika underscored the significance of the project in Jigawa.

“The state has a population of over 7 million, and this year alone, we are expecting 365,000 pregnancies. Given the maternal mortality rate, without interventions like ours, that could mean 4,000 mothers losing their lives.”

She further explained that while the MSF supports Jahun General Hospital, it’s just one of 12 general hospitals in Jigawa.

Therefore, it’s part of the solution, but more work is needed to achieve the desired results.

MSF’s intervention in Jigawa has been multifaceted, providing comprehensive emergency maternal obstetrics and neonatal care.

They have also supported four Primary Health Centre (PHC) facilities for basic emergency maternal obstetrics and neonatal care.

Jigawa’s State Commissioner of Health, Dr. Muhammad Kainuwa, expressed his commitment to the ongoing healthcare revolution in the state.

“We have worked to revitalize our healthcare centers, which is our primary agenda.

“We are committed to provide MSF with the necessary resources and ensure they receive support,” said Kainuwa.

In his statement, the Commissioner emphasized the importance of collaboration and community involvement.

“This initiative aims to provide our community with access to emergency obstetric care, and MSF will offer us training and expertise to expand this project. We all agree that it is essential to listen to scientists and develop strategies that meet the needs of the community.”

Koudika echoed his sentiment, stressing the importance of a community-centered approach. “Beyond the hospital and PHC facilities, we also work within the community, improving health-seeking behavior, and engaging with community leaders and community-based organizations.”

Despite marked progress, both Koudika and Kainuwa acknowledged that there’s a long road ahead.

The MSF and Jigawa health authorities maintain that they are committed to finding more effective strategies to improve maternal health and reduce mortality rates in the state