Mr Ibu’s daughter, wife fight over donation for surgery

Nollywood actor, John Okafor’s wife and daughter seem not to be on the same page in terms of money donated for his surgery.

Okafor who only recently now has to deal with an internal crisis as his wife, Stella Maris Okafor, has alleged that his adopted daughter, Jazmine, has hijacked the money donated by good-willing Nigerians to the actor.

Stella took to her Instagram to make the allgations on Monday in reaction to accusations that she demanded money to buy a car with funds donated for Mr Ibu’s upkeep.

She further disclosed she does not have access to the Okafor’s main bank account.

She wrote: “Recently, there have been some malicious lies being peddled against me on social media as masterminded by Jazmine Chioma Okeke who wants to make me an outsider in my own home but God forbid. I will address Jazmine’s excessive interference in my family affairs and other related matters when the time is right. For now, my husband’s health is most important to me

“The N1m donation they talked about was paid into my account on my husband’s instruction (and in his presence) to offset some bills at the home front. I don’t understand why Jazmine, a stranger should be dragging me over my family matter.

She further said, “I do not have access to the main Access bank account where people make donations. It is being secretly controlled by Jazmine yet she is cooking up all kinds of lies and propaganda against me to keep absolute control of that account. How she manipulated her way and took control of that account is a story for another day.”