MPC honours TheNiche MD, Amaechi, NHRC boss, Chioma Ajunwa, 15 others today   

A non-governmental organization, Mbaise People’s Congress (MPC), under the leadership of Ochiagha Carl Azudibia, will on Saturday, November 25 hold its Annual Professionals Get-Together and Distinguished Achievers Award Day.

MPC will use the occasion to honour and present awards to deserving Mbaise sons and daughters at the Welcome Centre Hotels, Murtala Muhammed International Airport Road, Lagos by noon.

Among this year’s distinguished honourees are Ikechukwu Amaechi, Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of TheNiche newspaper.

Others include Dr. Anthony Okechukwu Ojukwu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission of Nigeria (NHRC); retired Deputy Commissioner of Police Chioma Ajunwa-Opara, the only woman to compete at both the FIFA Women’s World Cup as a footballer and the Olympics as a track and field athlete.

As a professional sportswoman, Ajunwa originally played football for the Nigerian women’s team and was a member of The Falcons during the Women’s World Cup in 1991, and later became the first West-African female, as well as the first Nigerian, to win an Olympic gold medal in a track and field event when she emerged victorious in the women’s long jump event at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta.

Other Mbaise dignitaries to be honoured on Saturday include Mrs. Josephine Effah-Chukwuma, a development specialist and advocate against domestic violence, founder and executive director of Project Alert; Surv. Joe Anosike, President General of Ezuruezu Mbaise, the apex Mbaise socio-cultural organization; his predecessor, Chief Barr. Cyril Anyanwu; Chief Sir Austin Onwubiko; Mr. Kelechi Deca Anyanwu, a journalist; Barr. Louis M. Alozie SAN; and Mr. Emeka Ariguzo, a businessman.

Also included in the list are Mr. Andy Ndubuisi Eke, Hon. Justice Kenneth Amadi, Chief Chibuzor Enwereuzor, Mr. Ken Njoku, Prof. Polycarp Nwoha, Prof. Valentine Ekechukwu, former Dean of the Faculty of Engineering, University of Nigeria, Nsukka; Prof. Ikechukwu N.S. Dozie, Vice-Chancellor, Kingsley Ozuomba Mbadiwe University (KOMU) Ideato, Imo State; and Ezeji Alozie Aguwa.

The occasion themed “The University of Mbaise (Ejiri mara Mbaise) So long! How long?” will be chaired by the Managing Director of Universal Insurance Plc., Ben Ujoatuonu.

Surveyor Anosike, one of the awardees will wear a double cap of guest of honour at the event. Special guest of honour will be the Executive Director of Fidelity Bank, Sir Stanley Amuchie.

Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Anthony Ojukwu (SAN), who is also an awardee, will be at the occasion as a distinguished guest.

Keynote speaker at the event is Prof Ekechukwu while Prof Dozie will also deliver a paper.

The MPC distinguished professional achievement award has over the years assumed a life of its own and has become the most important local recognition accorded to successful sons and daughters of Mbaise nation by the people themselves.

In 2014, Stanley Chiedoziem Amuchie, former Chief Financial Officer, Zenith Bank and now Executive Director Fidelity Bank; Caroline Chidiebere Anyanwu, former Deputy Managing Director Diamond Bank Plc.; Mr. Emeka Oparah, former head of corporate affairs Airtel Nigeria and current head of corporate affairs, Airtel Africa; Eucharia Uche, pioneer coach of Super Falcons; and Kelechi Nwosu, MD TBWA Concept, were awardees.

In 2015, Mr. Frank Nneji, founder ABC Transport, Prof Caroline Opara of the Faculty of Education, University of Lagos; Mr. Felix Chukwu, then Chairman of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) and Dr. Ken Opara, Executive Director Fidelity Bank, were awardees.

In 2017, Miss Chioma Victoria Eluwa was bestowed with the Great Mbaise Ambassador Award for her outstanding academic achievement. She did the Mbaise Nation proud by attaining the Best Overall Graduating Student position in the Federal University of Technology Minna in the 2015/2016 academic session.

Equally honoured that year with the “Nwanne di na mba nde Mbaise award,” was Chief P.I. Anegbe, Managing Director/CEO, Intercontinental Distillers Limited, Ota, for his continued support to MPC over the years.