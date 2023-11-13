Moulding future leaders, my goal —Wigwe, varsity founder

CEO, Access Bank, Herbert Wigwe

FOUNDER of Wigwe University, Herbert Onyewumbu Wigwe, has said he is going into tertiary education in Nigeria with a view to nurturing and building innovative and fearless leaders with the capacity to ignite the potentials of Nigeria and Africa.

Wigwe, who said this in a statement sent to Vanguard yesterday, said, “The goal is to create an efficient ecosystem that produces fearless leaders, who are passionate about preserving our cultural values.

According to him, “My mission through the university is to change the course of Africa’s future through a globally relevant and locally impactful curriculum taught through novel methods by an expert faculty to rival the world’s most prestigious universities.

“The Wigwe University project is special because it is an opportunity for me to give back to society by providing world class quality education that will foster the development of Nigeria and Africa. The project’s major focus is nurturing and building responsible and thoughtful leaders who have the capacity to ignite the potential of the continent and take its rightful place as far as the global stage is concerned.

“We want to build people who will alter where Nigeria and Africa is going, and make sure that we remain a very competitive place,” Wigwe stated.

Wigwe University is also being promoted by the Herbert Onyewumbu Wigwe (HOW) Foundation, an NGO focused on three areas with the potential for exponential impact – Education, Youth Empowerment and Healthcare; dedicated to a mission to change Africa, one life, one community, one future at a time.

Wigwe further explained, “The university was conceptualised as part of the Foundation’s five-year strategic plans and goals in providing quality education and reshaping the educational landscape on the African continent.

He added “The institution will be administered by a team of experienced professionals led by the Programme Director and Chief Operating Officer, Yvonne Victor-Olomu, with the HOW Foundation guided by it’s vision mission and core values of ‘giving the utmost best in the causes it cares for and impacting the world.’ “

“Wigwe University,” he said, “Will officially commence operations in September 2024, in Isiokpo, Rivers State Nigeria, for passionate students seeking a world-class education and the university and will offer a diverse range of programmes across four (4) major colleges including the College of Management and Social Sciences, the College of Art, the College of Science and Computing, and the College of Engineering, with a distinct curriculum ensuring that students can explore their passions and potential in an intellectually stimulating environment.”

“The institution will come on stream with its innovative approach to higher education and strong commitment to research, community engagement, and academic excellence, is poised to shape Africa’s future as a leader in global education; with a blend of home-based and foreign faculty members promises to instill a sense of purpose, foster creativity, and inspire a new generation of well-rounded fearless leaders who will make a significant impact on the world”, he said.