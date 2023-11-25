Motayo explores art with ‘Limitless’

In the spirit of promoting excellence beyond the shores of the country, Joshua Akinwunmi also known as Motayo Gallery recently exhibited a collection of artworks at the London Gallery West, University of Westminster, London. Titled ‘Limitless’ the exhibition spanned 19 days and was attended by art lovers in London.

Motayo’s art journey spans nearly a decade and has evolved from conventional photography to abstract visualizations. The talented artist infuses Artificial Intelligence in his works as a channel for more expression and dynamism.

“Limitless has been a melody in my heart for over three years. It is a cue that keeps coming to me everyday reminding me of where I was, what I have been through, where I am and the big dreams ahead of me. It is an encompassing project directed at the black community and humanity as a whole. It tells us that we have everything needed to break the bounds of limitations and the capacity to achieve the unimaginable.” Motayo says.

Limitless numbers over 18 works, the images possess a brown tint around them, and most are of women in African regale.

As a Nigerian who recently moved to the UK, Motayo is passionate about strengthening the black communities in diaspora. The ‘Limitless’ exhibition was timely as it aligns with the Black History Month of October.

Motayo’s works continue to contribute to the raging conversation around culture preservation within second and third-generation immigrants. “Civilisation and westernization may be gradually taking over the rich heritage and culture of the Yoruba race and Africa as a whole.” His works draw from Yoruba folklore. The attire, themes and meaning are all homegrown in furtherance of the Nigerian culture.

Motayo who was all smiles at the exhibition also shared his plans and prospects “I am just starting. There are a number of projects that I am working on; one of which is the infusion of culture and fashion, utilising technology and artificial intelligence to design new clothing lines inspired by our culture. Egúngún; the messenger from the ancestors is in progress. Immigration: a tool to cross-cultural exchange or extinction is also in the works.” he revealed.