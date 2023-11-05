Mosunmola Adeleye speaks on winning ‘Best Consistent Actress’ at YOMAFA Global Award 2023

By Ayo Onikoyi

It is yet another happy moment for prolific Nollywood actress, Mosunmola Adeleye, as she got another reward for what she knows how to do best and a credit for her contribution to the make-believe industry.

The actress, on Thursday, won the Best Consistent Actress 2023 at the YOMAFA Global Awards, held at Ostra Hall and hotels, in Ikeja, Lagos.

Speaking on the award, she said, “This award means a lot to me, and I cannot take it for granted. It will spur me to work harder and give my best to the progress of the movie industry. I sincerely appreciate the support from my fans. I dedicate the award to my family and my fans. Thank you all. I also celebrate some seniors and other colleagues who won in other categories. I pray we will continue to shine,” she added.

The event, which was graced by dignitaries from all walks of life, also witnessed other celebrities including, Fathia Balogun, Ibrahim Chatta, Bukky Arugba, Bukky Smart, Ola Samuel, Doyin Ikukoyi, and Peju Jonshon, among others being celebrated and recognised with various awards.

According to the organisers of the award, Mosunmola Adeleye emerged as the winner of the award category from fans for the two months voting platform on the YOMAFA website.

The CEO of YOMAFA Global Awards, Chief Gbenga Taiwo, also acknowledged that the actress has contributed immensely towards the transformation of the movie industry and has used her prowess to entertain, inspire, and impact positively in the lives of both young and old.

Award-winning Juju gospel artiste, Prince Abel Dosumu, popularly known as Mega 99, who was the musician of the day presented the award to Mosunmola Adeleye when she was announced the winner of the Best Consistent Actress 2023.