Monarch, locals cry for help as erosion threatens Abia community

By Steve Oko

The people of Oro Autonomous Community in Iberenta, Ikwuano Local Government Area of Abia State, have cried out for government’s intervention over the devastating menace of gully erosion posing existential threat to them.

Several buildings, including a popular Pentecostal Church in the community, are being endangered, as a result of the gully erosion that has almost cut off some villages from the community.

Iberenta Ikwuano, a major cocoa and cassava-producing area in Abia State, is also famous for plantain and palm oil production.

Conducting newsmen around a recent threatening erosion site in the community, the Traditional Ruler, HRH Eze Dr Stanley Ijenwa, said the menace of erosion had made life unbearable for his subjects.

He noted that the menace which had been a torn on their flesh for many decades, had defied communal efforts by his subjects to put it under check.

The monarch regretted that the pathway leading to the community’s only source of spring water had been washed away by erosion while two villages – Oboro and Nkalunta, as well as Iberenta Community Primary School had almost been cut off.

He also decried the deplorable condition of the community’s only access road which he said had been a major impediment to the evacuation of agricultural produce from the agrarian community.

The royal father, therefore, called on the Abia State Government as well as the Federal Government to urgently come to the rescue of the community to avoid a pending disaster.

” We have seen hell because of gully erosion, and we can no longer control it. Some Government officials have been here in the past but after visiting us, they never did anything.

” We are begging Gov. Alex Otti and the Federal Government to please save us from this pending disaster. We have a serious ecological challenge that demands urgent intervention”.

One of the stakeholders in the community, Mr Pascal Atuma, described the situation as very worrisome.

Decrying the ripple effects of erosion menace and bad roads on the community, the film actor regretted that public health workers and teachers now reject postings to the community due to bad access roads.

He also said that the locals including their diaspora kinsmen had sunk in millions of Naira to put the menace under control but without success.