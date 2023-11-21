Mrs. Olumiyi, the mother of the late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as MohBad, has accused the deceased’s father of preventing him from getting a befitting burial after the completion of an autopsy on his body.

In an internet video that went viral on Tuesday, Olumiyi made the claims in an attempt to rally Nigerians behind her request that the singer’s father retrieve his son’s body from Lagos State Police Command.

She claims that since the police-appointed pathologist finished the autopsy, Mohbad’s body has been released.

Video: Mohbad's mother raises alarm, says father preventing son's burial pic.twitter.com/dmZZoJebvk — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) November 21, 2023

She cried out, “Nigerians, please assist me in demanding that my son’s corpse be released. I hope and pray that you will not also see the deaths of your children.

“After the autopsy was finished, Mohbad’s body was made available for burial, but despite my repeated pleas, his father has refused to allow it.

“When I visited the Lagos State Commissioner of Police last week, he informed me that Mohbad’s remains had already been made public and questioned whether or not we were happy that he had passed away.” she continued.

She added that she had no peace of mind and that Mohbad’s body had been wandering around since he had been exhumed. She further pleaded with young people at home and abroad, as well as friends of the former Marlian Music signee, to assist her, as the situation was getting out of hand.

Recall that the late singer’s father, Joseph Aloba, said that no one should take his son’s remains for burial without his permission.

Mohbad died on September 12 amid controversies, prompting the police to form an investigation team to determine the cause of her death and uncover the truth behind the controversies.