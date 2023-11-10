Mohbad: We’ll ensure justice is served in coroner inquest – Lawyers assure Nigerians

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Counsels to late Nigerian Musician, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly called Mohbad, have assured Nigerians, particularly the youths to ensure that justice is served in the ongoing coroner inquest and all parties involved receive a fair and transparent evaluation.

The lawyers, led by David Nawoola, gave assurance in Inna’s statement on Friday.

According to Nawoola, “The Legal Team for TNKAY Music Worldwide representing the Entertainment Community in the ongoing Coroner Inquest Proceedingswishes to address the public, especially the Nigerian Youth regarding the ongoing Coroner Inquest into the untimely passing of the beloved Nigerian Musician, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba a.k.a Mohbad.

“As the legal representatives of the entertainment community, we understand the concerns and emotions surrounding the tragic loss of Mobhad.

“We would like to express our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.

“The Corona inquest, which is currently underway, is a crucial process aimed at uncovering the truth behind the circumstances leading to Mobhad’s demise.

“We recognize the significance of this investigation not only for the entertainment industry but also for the entire Nigerian youth.

“Our commitment is to ensure that justice is served and that all parties involved receive a fair and transparent evaluation.

“We are working diligently to support the fact-finding process and provide legal expertise where necessary.

“Our goal is to assist in bringing closure to this tragic chapter and ensure that Mobhad’s legacy is honoured and celebrated most respectfully.

“The Nigerian youth has played a significant role in shaping the nation’s entertainment industry, and their concerns and feelings are of paramount importance to us.

To this end, we encourage the public to have faith in the legal process and to allow the law to take its course.

We assure Nigerians that we are representing their interest adequately and share in the quest for Justice

The Justice4Mobad legal team remains committed to upholding the principles of justice and integrity as we undertake this very challenging task.

“We will continue to provide support and updates to the public as the Corona inquest progresses.

“TNKAY MUSIC WORLDWIDE is dedicated to safeguarding the rights and interests of artists and musicians as well as all stakeholders in the Nigerian Entertainment Sector.

“Our team of experienced legal professionals is committed to upholding the highest standards of justice and ethics.”