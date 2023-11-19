MOHBAD: Tonto Dikeh demands singer’s body from police 

•Kicks against release of Naira Marley, Sam Larry

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, who has been at the forefront of the fight for justice for the late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, yesterday, expressed disappointment over the release of popular singer, Azeez Fashola a.k.a Naira Marley and show promoter, Sam Larry, from detention by the Lagos State Police Command.

Naira Marley and Sam Larry were released on Friday, after meeting their bail conditions.

The duo were arrested recently over their alleged involvement in circumstances surrounding the death of Mohbad. Their arrest followed some videos and photos that surfaced online days after the singer’s tragic death on September 12.

They were arraigned and remanded on October 6 over their alleged involvement in circumstances surrounding the death of the young artist.

Reacting to their release from detention in a lengthy Instagram post, Dikeh accused the police of being careless and slow in investigating the matter.

She, however, asked the police to release the corpse of the late singer for burial.

She wrote: “Nigeria Police Force @the spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, give us Mohbad’s corpse for a befitting burial. We are tired of your carelessness and showiness….if no one speaks I will. I have invested too much of my emotions, my time and my love to see this justice go through.

“This is not a case to be swept under the carpet. We want justice for Mohbad.”