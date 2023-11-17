Modern-day challenges of parenting, raising families across borders

Akinropo Akinola with Mrs Hansatu Adegbite, Executive Director, WimBiz

This is a paper delivered by Aknropo Akinola at the Women in Management and Business,WIMBIZ,22nd annual conference, Lagos.

The first challenge among others facing today’s children (generations z and alpha) is identity.

Your identity is who you are and what a person is.

But unfortunately, our children today believe their whole existence started from them and that’s why they are easily susceptible to untold attacks even when they step out of the country.

One of the veritable tools to fight this is to share the story of our ancestors, our forbears with our children. Who were their forefathers? Who were their ancestors? What remarkable events took place in your family 50 years or 100 years back?

I have shared the stories of my ancestors with my children and that has tremendously helped them maintain their identity, they have been able to own their own anywhere they find themselves

There are many reasons for doing this with outstanding benefits

Sharing one’s ancestry story with children serves as a powerful strategy for fostering emotional resilience in the contemporary world. By recounting familial history, parents provide a rich narrative that instills a sense of identity and belonging. Understanding the challenges and triumphs of their ancestors, children gain a broader perspective on adversity, realizing that resilience runs deep within their family lineage.

This narrative thread helps children comprehend the complexities of life, acknowledging that setbacks are a natural part of the human experience. In learning about the resilience exhibited by their forebears, children internalize the idea that they, too, possess the strength to overcome challenges. This knowledge acts as a source of inspiration during difficult times, reinforcing their ability to confront and navigate life’s uncertainties.

Moreover, sharing an ancestry story cultivates a deeper emotional connection within the family. It fosters open communication and a supportive environment where children feel comfortable expressing their emotions. Understanding that their parents and ancestors faced similar emotional struggles encourages children to communicate their feelings openly, seeking guidance and support when needed.

The ancestral narrative also imparts a sense of cultural heritage, grounding children in their roots. This connection to cultural identity provides a source of stability in a rapidly changing world. It helps children navigate the complexities of their identity formation, offering a solid foundation from which they can confidently explore and engage with diverse perspectives.

In a world where constant change and uncertainty prevail, the ancestral narrative acts as a constant, providing children with a secure base. It equips them with the emotional tools necessary to adapt and thrive in the face of adversity. Ultimately, sharing one’s ancestry story becomes a vital strategy in shaping emotionally resilient children who are better prepared to embrace the challenges of today’s dynamic and unpredictable world.

In conclusion, please, note, that not everything about our ancestors is evil There are great stories to share with our children. Some of them (ancestors) were warriors, native doctors, teachers, musicians, goldsmiths, farmers, and other noble professions.

Sharing these stories with them can build their confidence and help them to stand against bullying and other attacks.

Akinropo Akinola

Founder, Parenmark consulting (fatherhood and parenting)