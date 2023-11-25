Model, Oluwaseyifunmi Araga shines at Mister Global Competition

Oluwaseyifunmi Araga, the reigning champion of the 2023 Misters of Nigeria pageant, showcased the essence of Nigerian excellence at the 9th Mister Global competition held in Maha Sarakham, Thailand.

Having triumphed in the highly competitive Misters of Nigeria pageant, Araga seized the opportunity to represent Nigeria on the international stage. Arriving a week prior to the competition, he immersed himself in the vibrant culture of Bangkok, exploring its diverse offerings and meticulously preparing for the challenges that lay ahead.

Araga’s journey unfolded with notable achievements during the early days of the competition. Securing two runner-up positions in the pre-competitions, he not only showcased his prowess but also garnered THB13,000 in prize money. His magnetic presence in the camp not only fueled his personal success but contributed to an atmosphere of camaraderie, leaving an indelible mark on the collective experience of participants and organizers alike.

As the preliminary rounds commenced, Oluwaseyifunmi Araga’s exceptional performance continued to captivate the audience and judges, earning him a well-deserved spot in the Grand Finale. The finals witnessed Araga continuing Nigeria’s legacy, securing a Top 15 placement. This marks the third consecutive year of Nigerian representatives making a significant impact on the global stage, following in the footsteps of Emmanuel Somto (2021) and Isinwa Senator (2022), both of whom also achieved Top 15 placements.

Oluwaseyifunmi Araga’s journey at the 9th Mister Global competition reflects his talent, dedication, and the unshakable Nigerian spirit. As he returns, Araga carries with him the aspirations of many, and we eagerly anticipate the positive impact he will continue to make in what we believe is just the start of his remarkable journey.