Miyetti Allah takes proactive measures against insecurity in South East

By Dennis Agbo

Following the expected movement of pastoralists towards southern parts in the dry season, the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, has made arrangements to ensure that its men are not infiltrated by criminals in the guise of cattle breeders in the southeast.



The National Deputy Director General of MACBAN, Alhaji Gidado Siddiki, made the disclosure in Enugu, shortly after a critical meeting of Miyetti Allah leaders in neighboring states of Kogi, Benue, Anambra and other states in the southeast states



Siddiki said that the association was keen on consolidating on confidence building efforts between its members and their host communities.



He said: “As the dry season approaches, pastoralists will migrate to green areas in search of greener pastures for their herds. I enjoin our people, herdsmen, who live in the South East to be conscious of their environment and avoid infiltrations by marauders who parade themselves as herdsmen and attract bad names to us by their nefarious acts.



“I passionately enjoin our people to brace up towards the consolidation of our move to actualize confidence building for harmonious coexistence between our people and their host communities. This is pursuant to ensuring cordiality, harmony and security in the border communities in Enugu, Kogi and Anambra states.



“While in this pursuit we note the presence of political forces bent on demonizing our people for selfish political gains that do not spell mutual accommodation amongst Nigerians across the nation’s geopolitical space. We however express sincere commitment to the productive dialogue across board going on at Uzo Uwani LGA.”



Siddiki however accused those he termed ‘anti dialogue forces’ of deploying thugs to attack its members, kill their children and cattle just to provoke a retaliation from the pastoralists, escalate the crisis and then turn around to blame herdsmen.



“Realising the danger in succumbing to this plot, we have warned our members not to take laws into their hands, but rather to report any aggression/provocation to our leadership who in turn will forward the same to the appropriate authorities for justice to be done.



“We in Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders’ Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) represent the voice of the herdsmen in Nigeria and the South East. We duly canvas the wellbeing of the members without undermining the macroeconomic interest of their larger geopolitical environment.”



He thanked Enugu State governor, Peter Mbah, for conceiving a policy of inclusiveness in developing a functional security plan for the state, adding that the group is pledging an unalloyed support for the governor and would promote him as a symbol of true republicanism.