MIVA Open University matriculates 532 students

By Ephraim Oseji

MIVA Open University has matriculated 532 students into its bachelor’s degree programmes, which include Computer Science, Data Science, Cybersecurity, Software Engineering, Public Policy and Administration, Business Management, Economics, among others, all of which were approved by the National Universities Commission, NUC.

Speaking at the institution’s maiden matriculation ceremony, Vice Chancellor of Miva Open University, Professor Tayo, said the institution is committed to providing quality education and empowering students to achieve their academic goals.

On their parts, a board member of the university, Uyi Akpata; and Chief Executive Officer of Sterling Bank, Suleiman Abubakar, in their keynote speeches, urged the matriculated students to embrace the opportunities offered by the university and strive for excellence in their academic pursuits.

They also emphasised the importance of dedication, perseverance, and a commitment to lifelong learning, adding that success is within their reach with the right mindset and effort.

“MIVA is committed to its purpose, which is to prepare people for opportunity and improve society through education. With the successful completion of the maiden matriculation ceremony, Miva Open University stands poised to embark on its journey of academic excellence, shaping the minds of future leaders and contributing to socio-economic development by changing the status quo with innovation,” they said.

The ceremony concluded with a heartfelt benediction and a reception for the students, faculty and their families, fostering a sense of community and camaraderie within the university’s community.

Those present at the event include Acting Executive Secretary of the NUC, Mr. Chris Maiyaki; Senior Partner at TLcom Capital, Omobola Johnson; and Country Director Google Nigeria, Juliet Ehimaun.