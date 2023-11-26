Mission Africa concludes two-part second edition conference, WWMRA Awards

By Ayo Onikoyi

Mission Africa two-part conference took place on the 10th to 11th of November respectively.

Day one was the Mission Africa Afriganza, themed; “Rebranding Africa And Exhibiting Its Quintessence, showcasing Africa’s Art and culture, ultimately an African experience. This was held at The House of Eboka, Parkmore, Sandton Johannesburg, South Africa.

Day two, was a high- level business summit and awards’ gala dinner themed; Enhancing Africa’s Worth By Driving Change, Growth, Innovation And Collaborations. This was held on the 11th of November 2023 at the Hilton Hotel, Sandton in South Africa.

Produced by Woman with a Mission Organization, the WWMRA Awards gives the perfect environment that provides a high- profile platform for delegates to achieve significant brand exposure, business profiling, networking, introspective live sessions and a breath of fresh air before, during and after the event. an initiative that was conceptualized to honor, award, recognize and celebrate African achievers for their hard work in various sectors and professions respectively.

The focus for this year’s summit was more on creating business opportunities, networking opportunities to advance socio-economic integration and cohesiveness, and fostering multilateral Africa relations. To suffuse unity amongst member states and to promote business relations