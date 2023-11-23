Ministry clarifies deductions in November Salary of Sokoto workers

By Musa Ubandawaki Sokoto

A sizeable number of workers in Sokoto thronged the Usman Faruk Secretariat, the location of the state Ministry of Finance Tuesday, to protest unverified huge deductions from their November salaries.

Their anger was that, upon receive of salary alerts for November, on Monday, many of them realized a huge deduction from their salaries, alleging that it was, unauthorized deduction.

In his reaction to alleged deduction, the Permanent Secretary, Sokoto state Ministry of Finance, Alhaji Abba Muhammad Mu’alledi said, “the affected workers approached financial institutions namely, Direct Credit, Zed Van and Log Book, to access loan facilities. Some of them obtained loan from more than one of these financial institution.

“Their creditors approached us (being the guarantor) that, workers who are owing them has not serviced their debts in the last six months. In the course of our investigation, we were furnished with proofs of default.

“The ministry swung into action by deducting the said loan from the source, and remitted to the concerned financial institutions”.

“We are not against workers accessing loan facilities, it is their choice. The lesson learnt is that, these financial platform will be warehoused in such a way that, anyone owing Creditor A,.will not be able able to access facility from Creditor B, until he/she pay off. the Creditor A.”

Investigation by our correspondent revealed that, deductions was actually made in their salaries but, a cartel siphoned the money instead, of remitting same ¹ to the financial institutions at the tail end of the immediate past administration of Governor Tambuwal.

According alleged defaulters, the last may not have been heard on the scam as, the affected workers vowed to dig deep into the matter and fish out those that perpetrated the diversion of loans deducted from their salaries for the period under review.

One of the affected workers, who spoke to our correspondent but, do not want his name in print, regretted the dimension the loan deduction has taken.

According to him, “the state ministry of finance, should conduct proper investigation into the alleged scam of diverting out deduction from their salaries for over six month. “