Minister, Onyejeocha celebrates birthday with IDPs in FCT

….my service knows no boundaries – Onyejeocha

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, celebrated her birthday with Internally Displaced Persons, IDP, in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja.

This was contained in a statement signed by the media aide to the Minister, Nnenna Agbai.

According to the statement, Onyejeocha commenced her birthday celebrations last Wednesday in service to humanity by setting aside the usual beanfeast and paying an inspiring visit to the IDP camp in FCT based on her selfless act of commendably foregoing personal indulgence.

And her reason was basically to dedicate and connect passionately with love to the IDP which was inspired by her past of going through the rigours of life.

Meanwhile, amidst an aura of hope, cheers erupted and radiant smiles greeted her from the IDPs despite their monumental challenges.

According to the statement, the Minister delivered words infused with soulful reassurance, promising an end to their (IDPs) current plight in a no-distant future, and prayed that their hope come through as they reunite with loved ones, homes, and communities.

“She said: “With each stride, my resolve has grown firmer, my faith in God deepening with each triumph over adversity.”

Meanwhile, during Thanksgiving, revered figures like Bishop Dr. John Eze and Rt. Rev. Iyke Yasie left an indelible imprint on the hearts of the congregation, serving as a reminder of the sacrifices intrinsic to the righteous path.

Graciously acknowledging the Methodist Church’s fervent love and honour, the Hon. Minister pledged her renewed commitment to humanity’s service and the pursuit of the greater good.

“My service knows no boundaries. It spans across continents, resonating with the cries of the downtrodden and the marginalized.”

She also vowed to remain an instrument of God’s will, impacting lives and elevating the human condition.