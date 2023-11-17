Minister lauds Tinubu’s vision for provision of affordable, accessible housing

President Bola Tinubu

Mr Tijjani Gwarzo, the Minister of State, Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development has commended President Bola Tinubu for his vision and commitment towards ensuring the provision of affordable and accessible housing for all Nigerians.

The News of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gwarzo made the commendation on Friday in Kaduna at the closing of the 12th Meeting of the National Council on Lands, Housing and Urban Development.

NAN also reports that the meeting has as its theme: ‘Harnessing Local and International Credit Schemes as a Panacea for Housing Infrastructure Development under the Renewed Hope Agenda’.

The minister said that the choice of the theme was a way of easing the burden of accessing credit for housing in the country.

Gwarzo also acknowledged the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Mr Ahmed Dangiwa, for his sterling leadership and guidance of the demerged ministry.

He said that Dangiwa has been deploying his vast wealth of experience in piloting the affairs of the critical sector of the economy, housing and urban development.

Gwarzo said, ”The sector is making tremendous progress in laying good foundations in the areas of housing programmes and interventions.

”This is in line with the Presidential Priority Projects and other key programmes under his leadership.

” Dangiwa’s drive for the review of all the enabling laws and reforms of the housing sector has been very remarkable,” the minister added.