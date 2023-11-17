Minister harps on Insurance as 553 buildings collapse in 49 years

By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

As of April 2023, 553 buildings have collapsed in Nigeria for the past 49 years leaving many dead, bereaved or injured, the National Council of Lands, Housing and Urban Development has said.

This was contained in a communique issued at the end of the 12th meeting of the National Council of Lands, Housing and Urban Development held in Kaduna, adding that the collapse underscores the urgent necessity for compliance with the implementation of comprehensive insurance for public buildings and buildings under construction.

The meeting has as its theme; ” Harnessing Local and International Credit Schemes as A Panacea For Affordable Housing Infrastructure Development under the “Renewed Hope Agenda”

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc.Ahmed Musa Dangiwa who read the communique on Friday, said

there is a need to take the insurance of buildings very seriously particularly, the mandatory public buildings and buildings under construction insurance policies.

According to the communique, the Insurance Act 2003, section 65 stated that every public building shall be insured with a registered insurer against the hazards of collapse, fire, earthquake, storm and flood.

The Council “listed public buildings to include all business and office premises (Government, Corporate, Private), Hotels, Guest Houses, Hostels and Residential Estates, All Hospitals, Health Centers & Clinics (Public and private). Markets and Plazas etc .”

“Section 64 of the Insurance Act 2003 provides for insurance coverage on uncompleted buildings such as construction risks, death or injury and property damage.”

“The benefits of the Insurance coverage include financial compensation to the families of insured citizens who may become victims of a disaster, employment creation, provision of grants and Fire-Fighting Equipment for the Federal and States Fire Services by NAICOM from the Fire Fund as stipulated in the Insurance Act 2003 and reduction in the Federal and State Government expenditure in the event of a disaster and thanked delegates for listening.”

The communique noted the “purpose of the Council Meeting is for relevant stakeholders in the Housing Sector from the thirty-six (36) States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory to deliberate and adopt policy measures toward addressing challenges associated with harnessing local and international credit schemes as a panacea for affordable housing delivery under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

“It is also an avenue for accelerated housing development and eventual job creation, social inclusion and economic development.”

“The Meeting reviewed a total number of Sixty-Two (62) Memoranda submitted by the stakeholders of which Eighteen (18) were actionable while Thirty-Two (32) were informative and Twelve (12) were stepped down.”

“In addition to assess the progress of Implementation of the key decisions, reached at the 11th Meeting of the Council on Lands, Housing and Urban Development, held on 27th October 2022 in Sokoto.”

Arc. Dangiwa said that plans were underway to establish a National Land Commission and streamline land administration for efficiency in Nigeria.

In his keynote address, the Minister said that the theme focused on Harnessing Local and International Credit Schemes for Affordable Housing Infrastructure Development under the “Renewed Hope Agenda”.He highlighted key challenges in Housing delivery including land administration inefficiencies, infrastructure deficit, high construction costs, and weak household demand.

He highlighted some of the unique potentials and benefits of housing programmes as economic growth, job creation, and poverty alleviation, and stated the commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to providing Nigerians with Affordable Housing options which led to the establishment of stand-alone Ministry to bring to fruition his aspirations in the housing sector.

The Minister commended Kaduna State for exemplary leadership in housing development, showcasing reforms in land administration, fiscal incentives, and mortgage arrangements. He outlined the Federal Ministry’s priorities aligned with the Renewed Hope Agenda, including institutional reforms, a National Social Housing Fund, a land use act review, a mortgage registry, increased housing supply, and private sector-led building material manufacturing clusters.

He emphasized a collaborative “All of Government” approach, especially involving State Governments and crucial stakeholders in land administration. He highlighted Land reforms as a priority, with plans to establish a National Land Commission and streamline land administration for efficiency.

“The speech underscored President Tinubu’s vision for transformative housing and urban development reforms. The Renewed Hope Cities and Estates, Slum Upgrading Programme were introduced and targeting the delivery of affordable housing units and upgrading identified 26 slums nationwide.”

The Minister proposed leveraging Public-Private Partnerships, credit schemes, Housing Cooperatives, and accessing multilateral/bilateral funding sources addressing financing challenges. He urged Commissioners of Housing to champion land reforms in their states and collaborate with legislative bodies for the passage of relevant laws.

He expressed his gratitude to stakeholders, legislators, and participants, reiterating the Ministry’s commitment to collaborations, partnerships, and sustainable urban development in Nigeria.

During a presentation by FMBN on access to Housing construction finances by states, the presentation focused on the challenges of affordable housing in Nigeria and the role of housing construction in revitalizing the economy. The speaker highlighted the opportunities offered by the FMBN for housing construction funding and emphasised the need for support from state governments.