Mining: Nigeria, other ECOWAS countries tasked on protecting vulnerable host communities

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

As insecurity fuels dangerous mining activities detrimental to lives, environment and posterity, stakeholders led by Global Rights, Nigeria, and African Coalition for Corporate Accountability, ACCA, weekend, tasked Nigeria and other ECOWAS countries on adequate protection of vulnerable mining host communities.

This was part of recommendations contained in a communique made available to Vanguard after a three-day West African Mining Host Communities Indaba hosted by Global Rights and the African

Coalition for Corporate Accountability (ACCA), with support from the Ford Foundation with the theme ‘Insecurity and Minerals Governance in West Africa: Building Mechanisms for the Protection of Mining Host Communities’, which was held in Abuja from November 15-17, 2023.

The summit was also supported by civil society partners, including the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI); National Human Rights Commission of Nigeria; Convention on Business Integrity; Accountability Lab; Women in Mining; the Federation of Nigeria Mining Host Communities; The National Business and Human Rights Roundtable; and CSR In Action.

Theprimaryfocusofthe2023conference was to discuss the nexus between insecurity, mining, and

energytransitioninAfricawhichbroughttogetherstakeholdersfromthemininghostcommunities, civil society organizations, the government, media, business entities, members of mining host communities, media, academia and other interest groups in the extractive sector, from Ghana, Mali, Coted’Ivoire, Guinea, Sierra Leone, Kenya, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Zambia, Uganda, and South Africa, with Nigeria as the host country.

Recognising the ECOWAS Directive on the Harmonisation of Guiding Principles and Policies in the

Mining Sector requires companies to secure Free, Prior, and Informed Consent (FPIC) from “local communities” before exploration and subsequent phases in the project lifecycle.

Noting the provisions of national laws of many West African countries that mandate that natural

resources be developed consistent with the best interests of the communities from which they are

harnessed.

Concerned about the high-level of human rights violations, the high rate of insecurity, and the

negative environmental and health impacts of mining activities on host communities.

Observing the urgent need to enhance efficient natural resource governance for the sustainability of

mining host communities in West Africa.

The communique reads in part, “The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) should be more proactive in protecting mining host communities in the sub-region.

“The ‘resource curse’ continues to leave the host communities exploited and victimized as they struggle to make alternate livelihoods due to the loss of their primary means of livelihood occasioned by unethical mining activities in the sub-region.

“Mining is crucial in the energy transition providing the required commodities for renewable

energies and climate technologies.

“The failure to adapt climate-smart extraction of minerals is exacerbating adverse impact on host communities across the subregion.

“The ECOWAS Mining Code, the African Mining Vision, and national laws recognize that the

exploitation of minerals in any form must be for the good of the community.

“It is the responsibility of States in the subregion to ensure that the wealth derived from minerals areas are utilized for the common good and that the benefits are equitably shared among the people.

“Empowering mining host communities through sustainable policy initiatives is the surest path

to lasting economic prosperity, environmental resilience and social harmony for the subregion.

“States have the responsibility to ensure the environment is protected and that mining

companies respect the human rights of host communities.

“There is a need for regulatory agencies and mining host communities to co-initiate strategies to effectively address the challenges faced by mining host communities across West Africa.

“Corporate and business entities are responsible for ensuring their host communities’ rights

are not violated while conducting business activities.

“The role of industry standards and certifications in promoting sustainable mining should be

recognised as very important while adhering to international guidelines for responsible mining.”