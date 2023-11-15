Migration of ideas, bane of leadership failure in Nigeria — Gov Zulum

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State

By Laolu Elijah

GOVERNOR Babagana Zulum of Borno State, yesterday, said leadership failure over the years is responsible for the migration of youth with brilliant ideas and strength to places where they flourish.

He said this when speaking on the topic, ‘Leadership, Citizenship and meeting contemporary social challenges in Nigeria’, on the occasion marking the 75th anniversary of the University of Ibadan which was held at the institution in Ibadan.

He said as long as the hopes of millions of Nigeria are not met, the brain drain syndrome popularly called ‘JAPA’ will continue unabated.

According to the governor, leadership in whichever shape or level has the unenviable responsibility to anticipate the yearnings of the people and to meet those expectations.

His words: “When anticipation modes expectations, there is a confluence of social peace and stability. When hopes are not met because leadership is ill-prepared to meet such hopes then we end up with brain drain- the migration of ideas and strength to places where they can flourish or as we now call it JAPA syndrome.

“Today’s generation of young citizens want to JAPA. The older generations’ reminiscence on the past with fondness mixed with some level of regret. When people continue to believe that the past of the nation was better than its present then it is a strong call for a reassessment of the place role of leadership and the responsibility of citizenship in nation-building.”

He urged Nigerians not to pass the whole buck of responsibility on the tables of leaders.

He said: “Nigeria has come to a point where it is imperative to graduate from the perpetual position of potential to actual greatness. Everyone has been talking about the potential of Nigeria for years. It is time for us in this generation to translate potential into actualisation of greatness in education, infrastructure, basic services, security and an environment of peace that promotes creativity.

“If we continue to put plasters on the bruises of our collective national failure, there will be no progress. I dare to say some of the basic solutions one would proffer here might not be popular.”