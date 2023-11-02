MG Vowgas heat treatment furnace will generate foreign exchange – Wabote

Executive Secretary, NCDMB, Mr Simbi Wabote

Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Simbi Wabote, has said the newly acquired Heat Treatment Furnace and Dish Heads Forming Machines of indigenous MG VowGas would raise foreign exchange and create employment opportunities for Nigerian youths.

Wabote at the commissioning of the facility in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, explained that before now, fabrication of high magnitude work in oil and gas were done outside Nigeria, inducing capital fright and reducing our foreign exchange.

He said with the MG VowGas Heat Treatment Furnance and Dish Heads Forming Machines, “more jobs will be created as this will give employment opportunities in Nigerian as the company will provide top class services in construction, procurement, installation and other marine services.”

He rated the facility the biggest and first in Nigeria and Africa, saying the company is capable of breaking limitations as this will provide solutions to other industries. “They are also into facility revamping, turn around maintenance, maritime services among others”, he added.

The NCDMB boss expressed satisfaction that highly fabricated work will now be done in the country where Nigeria will save foreign currency, noting that soon, the company will extend the facility to other African countries amidst concern over heavy politics in the oil and gas industry to the detriment of the Nigerian people.

Group Managing Director of MG Vowgas, Mr. Godwin Izomor, said the commissioning marks a significant milestone in the company’s journey towards technological advancement with two million man-hours reached without any Lost Time Incident (LTI).

He believed with this singular equipment, his firm would be able to meet growing customers’ demand with even greater precision and efficiency, explaining that, “The Heat Treatment Furnace is designed to provide a controlled environment for heating and cooling various materials, ensuring optimal strength and excellent results, while adhering to the highest safety standards.”

Izomor commended Wabote’s led NCDMB for supporting indigenous content development of the oil and gas industry as pivotal to promoting technological advancement and fostering the growth of local expertise.

The General Manager, Quality Control at MG Vowgas Group, Aniekwe John Emeka, said, “This our fabrication machine will assist in both manufacturing and agricultural purposes.”