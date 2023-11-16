Merging PDP with LP supporters is like Ferrari engine in Peogeot – Shehu Sani 

Senator Shehu Sani

A former Kaduna Central Senator and human rights activist, Shehu Sani, has suggested that merging the People’s Democratic Party, PDP with the Labour Party, LP supporters is like fixing a Ferrari engine into a peugeot vehicle.

Sani stated this in a tweet via his X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday.

The former lawmaker stated, “Merging PDP with the young, agile, and restless Labor supporters will be like fixing a Ferrari engine into a peogeot.”

Recall that there were reports earlier speculating a potential merger of the PDP with the Labour Party.

But the Labour Party was quick to dispel the rumour, as it urged Nigerians to disregard the news that the party is working out a merger arrangement with any political party.

Mr Obiora Ifoh, National Publicity Secretary, Labour Party, made this known in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

The presidential candidate of the PPD, Atiku Abubakar, had earlier called on opposition parties to form a merger and save Nigeria from slipping into a one-party state.

According to Ifoh, it is purely a news item twisted and sensationalized by a section of the media to embarrass the party.

His words: “In my reaction, I said that it was only a proposal that every Nigerian should be interested in making democracy work and that what we have presently is an autocracy.

“There was nowhere in the response that the purported merger between LP and PDP was mentioned,” he said.

Ifoh said that LP had just concluded the 2023 general election episode and a post-mortem was yet to be held.

He said that the way forward for the party had not been discussed.

“When we do, Nigerians will be properly informed,” he said.