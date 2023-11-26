Meeza to storm 2024 with ‘Different Breed’

Fast rising Afrobeats artiste, Toluwalashe Azeem Adumadeyin, better known as Meeza, is not resting on his oars in achieving his dream of becoming a household name in the Nigerian music scene. The 19-year-old singer who recently released a new single ‘Yawa’, has announced his forthcoming project titled ‘Different Breed’ which is scheduled for release in 2024.



Following a slew of cover freestyles on social media alongside a few solo tracks, Meeza seems to have cemented his star potential with his Zinoleesky-assisted song, ‘Gbona’,which was released earlier this year.

Meeza began his music career in 2015 writing rap songs, but debuted professionally in 2020 during the pandemic. Tracing his earliest music influences to singers like Wande Coal, the super-talented artiste is passionate about making a difference in Afrobeats with his fluid vocals and feel-good lyrics, “It feels like I am actually getting closer to my dreams.” he remarked.