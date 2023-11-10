Meet LP gov’ship candidate, Udengs Eradiri, challenging Diri, Sylva in Bayelsa 

By Biodun Busari

While many have concluded that the Bayelsa State governorship race is between Governor Duoye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former governor Timipire Sylva of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Engineer Udengs Eradiri, has the capacity to pull strings at the polls on Saturday.

Eradiri is the governorship candidate of the Labour Party in the Bayelsa off-season election, with many factors to work in his favour.

Born on March 22, 1976, the Bayelsa LP gubernatorial candidate hails from Agudama-Ekpetiama community in the Yenagoa local government area of Bayelsa state.

Eradiri began his early education in Calabar, Cross Rivers state, and later proceeded to Port-Harcourt, Rivers state where he finally completed his secondary education in his hometown.

He was admitted into the University of Benin where he studied Production Engineering, and thereafter, he did a course in Dredging Technology.

At younger a age, Eradiri had recorded remarkable feats in politics as early as an undergraduate at the University of Benin, where he held several positions as a Member of Parliament, UNIBEN, Secretary of Bayelsa State Students Association, National Union of Bayelsa State Students, NUBSS, President of Engineering Students Association and Izon-ebe student politics.

Riding on the astonishing success of his studentship years, he the Ijaw Youth Council, IYC where he became the Secretary-General and later became the President of IYC in 2016. He organised the youth body to serve as a voice and platform for the advancement of Ijaw youths.

Eradiri later became the Commissioner for Youth Development in 2018. As a man of action, he started a youth policy in the state to ensure that young people in Bayelsa state are given an opportunity to be part of governance.

He created a database of young persons who are talented in various skills in the agricultural sector, fish farming entrepreneurship, arts and craftsmanship.

Through his innovative ideas, many young talented persons were discovered, empowered and offered opportunities to display their skills and abilities within and outside the state.

Eradiri later moved to the Ministry of Environment as its Commissioner, a position he held for only a few months, he reorganised the Ministry and established a climate change unit and department of legal services.

He rose to become the Special Adviser on Youths and Sports to the immediate past Sole Administrator of NDDC, and was reappointed presently to Acting MD of the NDDC.

As a dredging expert, Eradiri currently operates his own business, Radnitz Integrated Services which specialises in dredging, and oil and gas services.

Having exposed himself to other parts of the world and seen their growth and development, he has asserted many times that he is motivated to be a part of solving the problems of the Ijaw youths, the Niger Delta region and particularly, Bayelsa state.

Addressing his supporters recently during a rally, Eradiri reiterated that, “Our journey has been a tapestry woven by your dreams and aspirations…(and) it was a celebration of the organic unity we’ve built within these last months across Ijaw Land.”