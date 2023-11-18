Meet John Ehibhatioman Yakubu, frontline 2024 Edo PDP governorship aspirant

John Yakubu is a former Chairman of Esan North East Local Government Area with headquarters in Uromi. He was the running mate of Osagie !ze-lyamu, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in the 2016 Edo State gubernatorial election.

His humble beginnings

He was born in Uromi on 21st, June 1965 to Pa Yakubu Eromosele from Uzenema, Arue Uromi and Madam Omoduwa Omokhegbele Yakubu from Egbele, Uromi. The third of a family of four boys and two girls, his father died early and left his mother the onerous task of taking care of the 6 children of the family he left behind. Hon John Yakubu is a Christian of the Catholic denomination and is a member of the St Paul’s Catholic Church, Airport Road, Benin City and the St Anthony’s Catholic Cathedral, Uromi.

A tireless philanthropist, he sponsors the education of several students who are unable to pay for their education and a notable case in point is that of a visually challenged girl at the Queen’s College, Lagos. Growing up for young John was not easy as he had to do all manner of menial jobs, including street hawking and harvesting of wild palm fruits, not only to survive but also to assist his mother to pay his fees through secondary school. After his secondary education at Esan Grammar School, Uromi, where he acquired his West African School Certificate in 1982, he moved to Benin City to live with his late uncle, Mr Thomas Agbonhese, who was a businessman.

He studied Accountancy at Auchi Polytechnic and underwent his NYSC scheme in Rivers State at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Refinery in Port Harcourt, where he was first exposed to the oil and gas business that he later got involved in. Despite his involvement in business, he enrolled for and earned the Masters in Business Administration (MBA) of the University of Benin in 1999. He runs a chain of businesses in Benin City.

A former Accountant with lyere Motors, Benin City, where he also performed marketing and public relations functions, he later formed his own companies-Joyak Ventures in 1996 and Joyak Ventures Limited in 2000. He also cofounded Kerdol Nigeria Limited, now a major player in the LPG distribution business in Edo State.

His LPG retail business operates from its headquarters at Km 8 on Benin-Sapele Road in Benin City and has several branches in the city. Through the construction business, he built and delivered houses, shopping malls and hostels to the University of Benin, Benin City and the National Institute of Construction Technology, Uromi.

Joyak Ventures Limited is a major distributor to Dangote Industries Plc of its cement and fertilizers in the South-South Region of Nigeria. In addition to distributing Dangote products, he also does haulage business for the group. John is an active member of the Nigerian Association of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketers (NALPGAM).

Between 2015S and 2019,he served as its National Public Relations Officer. He has, since 2020, been the Association’s Chairman for the Midwest zone, which is made up of members from Edo and Delta states.

In his service to his community, Hon John Yakubu served as President of Uromi Youth Movement from 2005 to 2007. He was the head of the organization, mobilizing Uromi youth, men and women to embrace education and other socio-economic activities as the key to a brighter future for the Uromi Kingdom. Several young persons were granted scholarship awards to complete their university education under his leadership.

Also during the period, Hon Yakubu was President of the Esan League of Youths, a Pan Esan Youth Association set up to promote the interest of Esan people. During his tenure as President, scholarships were also awarded to youths across the length and breadth of Esan land. Today, some of those students have become medical