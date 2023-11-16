Meet Jaan Roose, three-time Slackline World Champion

Jaan Roose

Jan Roose is an athlete from Estonia who competes in slacklining and has set several world records.

In an effort to highlight the splendor of Lagos State, Roose is presently in Lagos, Nigeria, walking across train tracks and bridges while suspended on a rope.

However, here are five things to know about Jan Roose

He is renowned for having steely nerves He holds multiple world records and is a three-time world champion. When Jaan Roose was eighteen, he began slacklining. He traveled to the city of Bosnia and Herzegovina in 2021 to engage in 100-meter-high acrobatics. Jaan Roose finished a 150-meter slackline walk across two locations on a single building in Doha, Qatar in 2023.