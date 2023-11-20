Meet Chris Harmony, rising star of Afro Pop

A new star is on the rise in the dynamic world of Afro Pop music and his name is Jibou Christopher Chinedu, better known as Chris Harmony.

He is making waves in the music industry with his unique sound and inspiring journey.

Explaining his musical beginnings, Chris Harmony said, “I’m just 23 years old. I started making music since I was in junior secondary school.”

His musical journey began during his junior secondary school days. It all started as fun during Friday shows at school, where he and his friends would engage in freestyle sessions.

Interestingly, he was also a member of his grandmother’s band, as music ran deep in his family and community.

“Afro Pop is my genre, and my sound is an expression of how I feel while making music. I often get my inspiration from the thoughts of how I overcome obstacles, people that I genuinely care about that showed me hatred and how much God has done for me and how I have overcame so many obstacles,” he explains.

“What sets me apart is that I am different because I am Chris Harmony. I am nobody else. I don’t copy; I make melodies from my heart to tell my stories, and that’s what’s up,” he proudly declares.

This year, 2023, has been an eventful one for Chris Harmony.

He dropped his EP titled “God Lead” early in the year, featuring six tracks that showcase his musical prowess.

Among these tracks, “Miracle” caught the attention of many when he collaborated with Magnito for a remix. The video and audio release on August 25th generated significant buzz, and it has been trending ever since.

“Meeting Dananuma, the CEO of Anuma Digital Services Limited, marked a pivotal turning point in my music journey.

“Since our encounter, my trajectory has been one of consistent growth and development. While I may not have reached the pinnacle of my aspirations just yet, I’m steadfastly progressing towards that envisioned destination,” he states.

Adding to his list of accomplishments, Chris Harmony recently released a new song titled “Santamonica,” which has garnered impressive numbers on all streaming platforms.

He credits his success to the unwavering support of his fans and the divine blessings that have come his way.

Chris Harmony has also graced the stage at prominent events such as the Democracy Heroes Award at Transcorp Hilton Abuja, DJ Obi’s Monday Night Party, and The Beat FM NYSC concert.

Looking ahead, Chris Harmony has exciting plans.

He’s determined to push “Santamonica” to new heights and has his sights set on touring the world to spread his music far and wide. As for the future, he remains open to greater opportunities and challenges, ready to take his music career to even greater heights.