Medical emergency health card set to unveil in Nigeria

By Juliet Umeh

To overcome some of the challenges in accessing and providing quality emergency health care in Nigeria, a technology-based membership society platform, Fontana Emergency Health Card is set to unveil.

The official launching which will be held in Lagos next Tuesday is scheduled to take place at the Commonwealth Institute of Advanced and Professional Studies, CIAPS Auditorium.

President of the Society, Prof Anthony Kila, who disclosed this, said that more than an HMO, “Fontana Health Card is a card designed to help card holders pay for emergency treatments, needed medications, needed tests and exams as well as required allied services and the card can be used by cardholders or anyone of their choice.

“The card is an initiative of Fontana Society, a membership only of the business and finance society of friends conceived with the aim of promoting and supporting graduates, professionals, and businesses.

“The unveiling has been designed as a town hall meeting that will bring together healthcare providers from hospitals, pharmacies and laboratories as well as existing and new Fontana Health Card holders and other stakeholders to discuss health cover and how Fontana Health Card can help them provide and access quality health care in the country.”

Kila noted: “Fontana Health Card is a milestone in the health sector of Nigeria as it allows users and providers to overcome a lot of the challenges that they meet in the process of accessing and providing quality emergency health care.

“The Fontana Team has been able to put together the best Health care providers in the country.”

He commended the hospitals, pharmacies, diagnostic centers and other health care providers that were swift to understand the vision and were able to meet the required standards to participate in the programme.

Kila also emphasized: “The event is a breakfast event that starts at 10am and ends at 11:30 am and participation is by invitation only.

He added: “Those interested in participating can visit the site for the invitation.”