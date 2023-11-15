Media personality, Moyosoreoluwa bags honorary degree from US Varsity

Media Personality and Brand, PR & Communication Executive Eleso Moyosoreoluwa has been conferred Honorary Doctor of Communications and Creative Arts by the Highstone Global University, Texas, U.S.A.

The multi-talented and award-winning Media professional, filmmaker, Content Creator, Brand Communication Executive and Coach has over a decade of experience in Radio, TV, and Media Production with several certifications that have been instrumental to her career growth.

Moyosoreoluwa was honored alongside Ekiti State House of Assembly Speaker, Hon. Adeoye Stephen Aribasoye, and other industry leaders like Mr. Akinola Julius Akinsola, Mr. Shaka Ovie Ernest and Mrs. Lami Onayi Ahmed in a conferment ceremony that held at the University of Lagos on Saturday November 4th 2023.

The conferment ceremony was presided on by the Africa Vice Chancellor, Highstone Global University, Texas U.S.A, Prof. Valentine Nnamdi Iheukwumere. He awarded Moyosoreoluwa on behalf of the Senate and Governing Council of Highstone Global University, Texas U.S.A as she was unanimously selected for the Doctorate Degree as one of the outstanding and exemplary professional in Communications and Creative Arts.

Expressing her appreciation to the university on behalf of herself and other awardees, Moyosoreoluwa said, “the conferment is a testament to the resilient spirit of the awardees, their diligent service, drive to achieve result in their various indu stries as well as their impact in the society.”

She further affirmed that the award is a reminder to keep being a symbol of hope to the younger generation and a proud representative of Nigeria and Africa at large.