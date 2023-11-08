‘Me sef na 30bg, forgive and forget’ Blessing CEO apologises to Davido

Social media influencer, Blessing Okoro, popularly known as Blessing CEO, has issued an apology to Davido, urging him to ‘forgive and forget’ after calling him out over an alleged N4.5 million debt.

Recall that the influencer had called out the musician on social media a week earlier, stating that he owed N4.5 million to Lagos celebrity car dealer Ikechukwu Ogbona, better known as IVD Motors, for a car he reportedly bought for his logistics manager, Israel DMW.

In response, IVD stated on Instagram that Davido wasn’t owing him a dime, after which Davido made a post on social media saying that no one should beg him when he ‘retaliates’.

Blessing CEO was reportedly called for questioning by the police, after which she apologised to the ‘Unavailable’ crooner in a video on her Instagram page, stating she’s a member of the 30BG.

“I officially want to apologise to Davido. I’m sorry for calling you out. I’m sorry for hurting you. Me sef na 30bg, forgive and forget; you’re not a man of trouble; you’re for peace,” her apology partly reads.