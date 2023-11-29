Mbah meets Tinubu in Aso Rock, rates FG’s economic policies high on FDI

President Tinubu and Governor Peter Mbah in Aso Rock

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has declared that the state is safe for investors to bring in their investments.

The governor also scored President Bola Tinunu’s economic policies high, saying they are good for foreign direct investments (FDI)

Mbah stressed that the unified foreign exchange rates policy was rubbing off positively on Enugu’s drive for FDI.

This is as the governor has said that the Enugu State Government was pushing for the construction of the cargo terminal and completion of the international wing of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, through collaborations with the federal government.

He stated these while fielding questions from State House correspondents after meeting with President Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Tuesday evening, saying although some of the Federal Government economic policies such as the removal of fuel subsidy were tough on the citizens in the immediate, they were bold therapies for the nation’s troubled economy and would greatly benefit the citizens ultimately.

On why he was at the seat of power, Mbah said: “It is essentially to commend the president because a lot of things that he is doing at the national level are also rubbing off well on us at the state level – policies like the unification of the foreign exchange rate. What that simply means is that you are going to have a lot of FDI coming in, and we are also going to benefit from that.

“As you may have also noticed, we are doing a lot, trying to attract investors to Enugu State. And the fact that we now have the ease of investors bringing in their money and also being able to repatriate it as a result of the unification of the foreign exchange rates would largely rub off positively on Enugu State.”

Speaking on the imperatives of collaboration between Enugu State and the Federal Government, he said: “There is a couple of things that we have promised our people to do in Enugu State, which require that we collaborate closely with the federal government in order to achieve them.

“Enugu is largely the capital of Igboland.

So, we want to build our cargo terminal. We also want to ensure that the international wing of our airport is operational. The idea is to engage with the federal government to ensure that we get all the required permits and licenses, and make sure that we have an enhanced logistics hub to be able to attract the sort of investments we need. Therefore, I have essentially come to felicitate the president and enjoin that we continue to collaborate.”

Also speaking on the issue of insecurity in Enugu State and the entire Southeast, the governor emphasised that Enugu was ready for investment, saying the issue of sit-at-home and the attendant insecurity were already sufficiently dealt with.

“The sit-at-home thing is gone. We no longer have a sit-at-home in Enugu State, and I dare say in the South East. In our state, we have workers go to work on Monday and the schools are open on Monday. Business and economic activities are back. So, what we are dealing with now is to erase that sad memory from our history.

“Therefore, we have relatively enhanced security situation in the zone and Enugu State, and we are calling on those who want to invest in the zone to please come in. Enugu State is open for business,” Mbah assured.