Mayorkun to unleash dance floor dynamite, Lose Control at Coke Studio

Adewale Mayowa Emmanuel, popularly known as Mayorkun in the music industry is shaking up the music scene once again, crashing the hush of anticipation with his spectacular new single titled: Lose Control.

The uber-talented Nigerian musical sensation, infamous for his rhythmic Afrobeat tunes, has just launched a rip-roaring tune at Coke Studio 2023 that is bound to blaze the charts.

Mayorkun has been an unstoppable force since he exploded onto the scene in 2016. Brandishing a string of smash hits and a magnetic pull on stage, this trailblazer has undeniably secured his legend status in the Nigerian music labyrinth.

Lose Control, Mayorkun’s latest number, is a cracking ode to his artistic evolution. Combining Afrobeat with cuts and shreds of contemporary pop, the track sprouts into a pacesetting, foot-tapper.

The catchiness of Mayorkun’s unique vocals mixes with hypnotic melodies to create an addictive auditory cocktail. It is clear to see that Lose Control isn’t just seeking to top the charts – it’s looking to own them.

In anticipation of the storm his track is sure to generate, Mayorkun speaks with giddy excitement about spending time in the musical powerhouse that is Coke Studio 2023.

Coke Studio is a sublime platform that encourages artists to merge their talents, mashing up tangible musical magic. Lose Control is a jubilant fusion of our diverse sonic roots and the irresistible sway to African beats.

Speaking on the project, he said: “I’m buzzing to see my fans lose themselves in the rhythm, owning the dance floor.”

You heard the man! Brace yourselves and let Mayorkun’s new hit take control as it’s all set to be an instant fans’ favourite. Keep your eyes peeled and ears wide open, because this Coke Studio journey is only getting started and so, let the musical extravaganza continue!