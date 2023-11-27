Mayor Akpodoro congratulates Mele Kyari over re-appointment, lauds Tinubu

Kyari

The Mayor of Urhoboland and notable ex-militant leader in the Niger Delta region, His Excellency Eshanekpe Israel a.k.a Akpodoro has congratulated the Group Chief Executive Officer, GCEO of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited, NNPCL, Mele Kyari on his reappointment by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

This congratulatory message was contained in a release made available to journalists in Abuja Tuesday, by the Mayor who said the Federal Government in the reappointment of the GCEO considered the need for continuity based on the efficiency and the optimal performance of the technocrat who he said has managed the Nigerian oil industry to a lofty height.

According to the ex-militant leader, Kyari has carved a niche for himself in the annals of the country’s oil industry saying he brought prudence and stability to bear on the energy sector and therefore, his appointment acknowledges hardwork, creativity, patriotism, sound leadership and management expertise.

Kyari’s appointment falls among the best this administration has made, Akpodoro noted, adding that the President undoubtedly appreciates performance and excellent service delivery, which he said spurred the reappointment of the GCEO.

The mayor further stated that the security of the nation’s oil wealth is another area that Kyari had performed exceedingly well in his creative savvy, which aims at exterminating oil theft from the Petroleum sector maintaining that, but for the initiative to cede the surveillance security of oil pipelines to private firms in the country, oil thieves would have grounded the country to a halt economically.

“Awarding the surveillance security contract to private security firms particularly the Tantita Security Services Nig LTD, TSSNL is one of the best legacies of the Kyari-led NNPCL management and posterity will be judge him aright. The stability he brought to bear in the Niger Delta region impacts on the security that region enjoys today, the ability to birth many new ideas adding that, the immense fecundity of his management team made a profound impact on the Nigeria’s oil industry.

“Kyari’s reappointment is a recognition for hardwork, it goes to show that this government rewards excellent service delivery and national solidarity and patriotism. We congratulate him and at same time hail President Tinubu and also remind him of the urgent need to renew the surveillance security contract awarded TSSNL owned and managed by Chief Government Ekpemukpolo a.k.a Tompolo.

“On behalf of the National Coalition of Niger Delta Ex-Agitators, NCNDE-A, the Palace of the Mayor of Urhoboland, the entire broad spectrum of ex-militants, youths and persons in the Delta and all men of goodwill, I congratulate Kyari and urge him to sustain his prowess for excellent management of human and material resources. Our oil industry should be more secure to push our OPEC quota higher. We expect much more from the GCEO and his performing team. We shall support you through every thick and thin,” he stated.