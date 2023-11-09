MATERNAL MORTALITY: FCTA targets vulnerable pregnant women in health insurance scheme

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

In a bid to provide comprehensive healthcare support to vulnerable pregnant women and also reduce maternal mortality in the FCT, the Mandate Secretary, Health Services and Environment Secretariat, Dr. Adedolapo Fasawe has disclosed the determination of the FCT Administration to initiate a special health insurance enrollment program for vulnerable pregnant women in the FCT in order to drastically reduce maternal mortality rate.

Fasawe made this known during an on-the-spot assessment visit to the primary Health Care Centre, Wassa in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) to access the facility, the quality of care rendered as well as the scope of operations in tandem with standard healthcare guidelines.

She explained that every resident of FCT is entitled to accessing quality health care services regardless of their socio and economic status. Adding that an urgent need for the secretariat to meet the needs of the people which includes the provision of clean and safe potable water to guide against transmission diseases is in progress

‘’In recognition of the importance of proper healthcare during pregnancy and the right of every pregnant woman to essential healthcare services without financial barriers, the secretariat has taken the bold step to initiate a special enrolment process for women facing economic hardship so as to receive vital care deserved.

“The insurance process would cover a range of services, including prenatal care, delivery, postnatal care, and other necessary medical attention that would drastically reduce Maternal and Infant Mortality rate,’’ she said.

According to her, the government is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of the people through innovative healthcare interventions and community outreach programs. Furthermore, the FCT Minister, Barrister Nyesom Wike has directed the secretariat to embark on Advocacy/ Sensitization programs to enlighten the people on how and where to access healthcare services at affordable rates within the FCT.-