Matawalle, Gov Lawal should unite to fight banditry in Zamfara – Group

Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Matawalle

By Ibrahim Hassan; Kaduna

A group, National Movement for Good Governance (NMGG) has appealed to Governor Dauda Lawal Dare of Zamfara State and the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle to join hands and fight banditry ravaging the state instead of bickering over past issues.

The group condemned the recent attacks and call by some groups for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to direct the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to probe the alleged misappropriation of Zamfara State resources by Belo Matawalle, the immediate former governor of the State.

According to the group, the call on the President to immediately suspend Bello Matawalle as the Minister of State for Defence was not only premature but also unnecessary considering his records of performance and commitment to nation-building during his days as Governor and now Minister.

The group however appealed to the Zamfara State Governor, Dr. Dauda Lawal Dare and Minister of State Defense, Alhaji Bello Matawalle to sheath the sword and join hands together to tackle the recurring insecurity problems in the State.

While saying there was no basis for the bickerings over his appointment as Minister, the group however said,” findings revealed that Matawalle did his best to contain the challenges of Insecurity and development with proactive measures while he held sway as Governor and if sustained by Governor Dauda Lawal, it will surely help end banditry and create an atmosphere for business to thrive in the state.

The northern-based group in a statement made available to journalists today, stated that the recent allegations against the immediate-past administration of Matawalle over issues of misappropriation of funds and the Gusau International (Cargo) Airport project were unhealthy and unnecessary for the growth and development of Zamfara State.

The statement signed by Comrade Ibrahim Dabo explained that “Instead of these unnecessary accusations against Matawalle, who during his days as Governor of the State fought and tackled the insecurity situation inherited when he took over power in 2019, we expect the current Governor to meet with the Minister and work together to find a lasting solution to the lingering insecurity and other challenges.”

“Instead of these attacks, there is a need for Zamfara Governor to capitalise on the advantage of former Governor Matawalle as a Minister-in-charge of security to deploy troops to rid the state of bandits without any delay.”

“We recall that the incumbent Governor made promises during campaigns to address the problem of banditry and criminal activities. But our findings revealed that the mass abduction to spates of attacks, killings and maiming of hundreds of innocent people, bedevilling the state remained unabated, hence the need for this much-desired collaboration .”

“Part of the reason we insisted on collaborative efforts is that, with the duo working together on matters of security, the spiral effect will no doubt help create a sustainable structure and institutional framework that will bring focus and direction to fight banditry head..”

“We expect Governor Dauda Lawal to know that the welfare, well-being, and security of lives and property of the citizens is a constitutional matter that requires the attention of all leaders and stakeholders.”

On the cargo airport that stirred up recent acrimony, the group explained that “we gathered from reliable sources that the services of competent consultants were engaged in the execution of the cargo airport with all relevant documents at hand.”

“If the problem of banditry and other insecurity challenges would be solved, the only solution is for the Governor and all stakeholders to jettison the blame game and fully be committed to fighting the ugly security situation bedevilling the state over the years,” they added.