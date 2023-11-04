Mark Zuckerberg undergoes knee surgery, says 2024 MMA fight delayed

Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg has undergone surgery after suffering a knee injury while practicing for an upcoming mixed martial arts tournament.

In an Instagram post on Friday, Zuckerberg disclosed that he had suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear.

In an update on his surgery, he wrote, “I am on the road to recovery.

” Zuck tore my ACL sparring and just got out of surgery to replace it.

“Grateful for the doctors and team taking care of me.

“I was training for a competitive MMA fight early next year, but now that is delayed a bit.

“Still looking forward to doing it after I recover.

“Thank you to everyone for the love and support.”