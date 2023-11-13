Maritime workers union directs workers to shut ports

By Victor AhiumaYoung

The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, MWUN, has directed workers to shut all ports formations across the country from Tuesday, as Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC, begin a nationwide strike.

The strike is to protest the battering of the NLC President, Joe Ajaero, and others in Owerri, Imo State, on November 1, as well as the pending labour issues in the state.

In a statement by Head of Media, John Ikemefuna, on behalf of the President-General, Prince Adewale Adeyanju, the union said: “The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) will midnight, Tuesday 14, 2023, commence a nationwide strike.

“The strike is on the instruction of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) after its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held, Monday, November 13, 2023, directing all affiliates of the Congress to strictly comply.

“The NLC and Trade Union Congress (TUC) took this decision after their joint meeting in Abuja, which was prompted by a series of infractions and encroachments of the rights of workers, and the distressing incidents involving the abduction and assault on the NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero and other Unions’officials.

“There’s also and the continued refusal of government to implement agreements, non-payment of backlog of salaries, pensions, descriminatory payment of salaries and non-compliance to national minimum wage.

“As an affiliate of the NLC, the MWUN is geared to commence the nationwide strike as directed by the NLC.”