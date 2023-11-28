Maritime workers threaten strike over extortion, harassment of truck drivers on port access roads



By Victor AhiumaYoung

The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, MWUN, Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners, NARTO and Nexus Association of Maritime Transport Operators, NAMTOP, have kicked against unending cases of extortion and harassment of truck drivers on port access roads.

This came as MWUN threatened to declare industrial action if the menace was not immediately stopped and called on the Lagos State Government to call officials of its the State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, to order.

They spoke at the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, to fight against unnecessary harassment, intimidation and extortion of truckers by security operatives along the ports access roads and improvement of truckers and Dockworkers welfare.

Speaking during the signing of the MoU at the NARTO National secretariat in Lagos, MWUN’s President General, Prince Adewale Adeyanju, noted that truckers spent an outrageous money per trip on illegal payment ranging from N30, 000 and above at checkpoints created by security personnel that claimed to control traffic.

He lamented that this had continued to result in high cost of transportation as truck owners increase their bills and at the end, passed it to the consumers or end users.

According to him, we would no longer tolerate any form of harassment and extortion of truck drivers by LASTMA officials and other security agencies, saying “we may be forced to declare an industrial action should the harassment of truckers, especially within the port access roads, continues.

“This is a new dawn in the history of truckers operation where we have leaders of the various maritime and transport unions coming together to form this collaboration. The Lagos State government should look into the extortion of truckers and make sure they organised the LASTMA management.

“With this collaboration, on behalf of MWUN, the era of unnecessary impounding of trucks on the ports access roads, with this collaboration, should stop as from today.

“We have signed a legitimate MoU and we are working within the ports. If any truck is arrested on the access road illegally, we might be forced to declare a industrial action against the constituted authority in the Nigerian ports because the truckers have suffered enough in the hands of those that are supposed to protect them.”

Adeyanju however, highlighted the importance of obeying the law, sincerity and commitment from all parties involved in the collaboration, adding that “if there is no sincerity of purpose, the collaboration may fail.”

On his part, National President of NARTO, Yusuf Othman, among others, said “This collaboration is signed today so that we can have better operations. Transporters have suffered alot in the hands of non-state actors and security agencies. So this is high time we come together to get a better result,” he said.

Also speaking, representative and Chairman, Board of Trustees of NAMTOP, Maroof Raheem, said, “We have a reason to collaborate together for us to succeed in the face of the challenges we are facing in the industry. Truckers are facing a lot of harassment from security agencies despite being on the roads for weeks. That is why we are collaborating with MWUN because they are in the port 24/7.”

Also speaking, Patron of NAMTOP, Chief Remi Ogungbemi, expressed optimism about the collaboration just as he commended the MWUN PG for his efforts in transforming the union.

Ogungbemi: “We have never had it so peaceful with MWUN like the way we have it now, there was a time when a year will hardly pass without you seeing dead bodies on the road as a result of fighting and all that, but all that has changed now.”