Maritime workers restate opposition to Ports, Harbour Bill

The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, MWUN, has restated its opposition to the Ports and Harbour Bill that is before the National Assembly

*… unveil Maritime Labour Voice

By Victor AhiumaYoung

The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, MWUN, has restated its opposition to the Ports and Harbour Bill that is before the National Assembly, saying it is designed to benefit a few individuals to the detriment of the majority of Nigerians.

This came as the Union unveiled an in-house magazine, Maritime Labour Voice, to, among others, promote a harmonious working environment that will stimulate industrial peace in the maritime sector.

President-General of MWUN, Prince Adewale Adeyanju, at the official launch of the maiden edition of the in-house journal, noted that the magazine would also represent the voice of the voiceless.

The glossy magazine with specialised content on the blue economy, labour activities, and port operations among others, was unveiled by the Chairman of SIFAX Group, Dr Taiwo Afolabi.

According to Prince Adeyanju, “The primary purpose of this magazine is to promote a harmonious working environment that would stimulate industrial peace, to represent the voice of the voiceless and to project alternative voices where necessary.

“The concept of the Blue Economy, otherwise called marine economy emerged as a response to threats posed by the reckless use of the oceans. The Blue Economy is gaining popularity in development circles among nations.

“It is instructive to note that Nigeria is a maritime nation blessed with valuable water resources that contribute immensely to the socio-economic development of our country in terms of foods, mineral resources and marine transport.

“This is perhaps another reason why Maritime Workers’ Union of Nigeria roundly rejects the new proposed Port and Harbour Bill as it is a complete antithesis to the desired long-term vision of controlled but sustainable maritime sector growth.

“The new publication ‘Maritime Labour Voice’ is the outcome of the collective dream of the leaders and members of the union.”

Chairman of the event and Chairperson of Seaport Terminal Operators Association of Nigeria, STOAN, Princess Vicky Haastrup, said the initiative to establish the magazine was timely as it would enable the sector to understand the maritime workers better.

She congratulated MWUN for its consistency in contributing immensely to the growth of the Maritime sector while appreciating Adeyanju for his leadership style of negotiation and pledging her support to the union.

The Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, Mohammed Bello-Koko, represented by Mrs Sarah Bala, described the “Marine and Blue Economy Ministry as a game changer in Nigeria” as its importance cannot be over-emphasized.

While commending the Union for the novel initiative which led to the magazine’s emergence, she stressed the sustainable approaches and diligence to keep the publication running.

Similarly, the President of the Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporations and Government-Owned Companies, SSASCGOC, Maritime Branch, Akin Bodunde, commended MWUN for the magazine initiative.

He described it as a means of communicating the enormous challenges facing workers in the maritime industry.