Marathon: Sanwo-Olu shuts Lagos Island routes for 8hrs, releases travel advisory

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has announced traffic diversion plans on some routes in Lagos Island on Saturday, November 11, 2023, between the hours of 6.00 am and 2.00 pm for the Annual Women’s Mini Marathon in the state.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Mr Oluwaseun Osiyemi, who announced this on Friday, said the routes have been dedicated for the race to ensure the safety and security of the participants

According to Osiyemi, “The race will kick off at Lagos City Mall to JK Randle Avenue to Water Board to Old NITEL Building to Outer Marina road (front of State House) through Army Officers’ Mess to Independence Bridge to Bonny Camp Bridge to Ahmadu Bello Way to Eko Atlantic (old Bar-Beach) to Akin Adesola St to Five Cowries Bridge (Falomo Bridge) to Falomo Roundabout to Awolowo Road to Onikan Roundabout and finally to Mobolaji Johnson Arena (old Onikan Stadium) as the finish point.”

Consequently, he said there would be diversion on the following routes before and during the race; Outer Marina Road and Odunlami Street, Lagos Island.

Inner Marina Road inwards NITEL Building, and Brooks Street.

Catholic Mission Street by Water Board, Hawley Street, Okesuna Street and Moloney Street. Onikan underpass by Officers Mess.

The adjoining Streets along Ahmadu Bello Way,(including Adeola Odeku Junction by Ahmadu Bello Way.)

The adjoining streets along Akin Adesola Street. Falomo Ramp bridge from Victoria Island.

The exit road from MTN building, Falomo. Bourdilon Road by Giwa Barracks.

Entry to Falomo Roundabout from Alfred Rewane by Church of the Assumption.

The adjoining Streets along Awolowo Road. Onikan roundabout by King George V road.

Osiyemi therefore, urged, motorists to make use of the following alternative routes for their desired destinations; From Apongbon Bridge will be diverted to Odunlami Street towards Campos/Igbosere Street to connect Sandgrouse Road and Sura to continue their journeys.

Motorists from Victoria Island will be diverted to Ozumba Mbadiwe through Bonny Camp to link the Onikan underpass to the Third Mainland bridge for their desired destinations.

The commissioner, also assured that Security and Traffic Management Personnel would be deployed to the dedicated and alternative routes to ensure the safety of lives and property, and also reduce the inconveniences that may be occasioned by the event.